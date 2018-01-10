A winter storm that killed at least five people in Southern California dumped more than a foot of snow and an inch of heavy rain on the Sierra Nevada., while Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 4 inches and Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 2 inches.About 5 inches of snow was recorded at Sugarbowl ski resort near Truckee, California, and 3 inches at Mount Rose Ski Tahoe near Reno.About 1.3 inches of rain fell at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe, 1.2 inches at Donner Lake near Truckee and one-third inch in the foothills around Reno.The weather service canceled a winter weather advisory for the area but said an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow was possible Tuesday evening above 8,000 feet.Source: AP