© USGS

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras, triggering multiple tsunami warnings in the area, including for the coasts of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.The powerful quake, which was felt in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, struck some 36km northeast of Great Swan Island around 2:51am GMT, according to US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued multiple tsunami advisories for the shoreline of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it said there are threats of "fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along coasts ... beaches ... in harbors ... and in coastal waters."Waves up to one meter above tide level are also possible in Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Jamaica, the PTWC warned, adding that earthquakes of this size are "known to generate tsunamis dangerous to shorelines near the source."