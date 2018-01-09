The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
He forgot to mention the Grand Solar Minimum driven mini-ice age , now in progress. In order to manage the chaos that will ensue as a result...
Is his explanation, ANTHROPOMORPHISM seems a bit like the ALL-OR-NOTHING THINKING and since evidence for evolution is a bit iffy... it’s like an...
Front paw privilege is all this is. Let's get some training in here so these researchers can learn to spot front paw privilege for what it is and...
With drone-deliveries looming on the horizon... we won't have to talk turkey - and soon be reading articles like so: "Male carriers will now begin...
Well, it is only a matter of time before the Israelis will start to regret their aggression. The Iranian so-called colour revolution never got off...
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE