The east coast of the US continues to be ravaged by a freezing cold snap while the other side of the country has been hit by wildfires.
These are a signs of the times according to one professor, who says that the situation will only worsen in the next few years.
Eventually, Dr Guy McPherson, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, says the rate of change to the climate will overcome humanity's ability to adapt, which would prove devastating.
In the next eight years, he adds, it is likely that the globe will be hotter than at any point in the last two billion years.
Comment: The current scenario of record cold playing out on our planet coupled with historical data and our understanding of the cyclical nature our planetary environment shows we are entering in an ice age:
This will also lead to rising sea levels as the polar ice caps will continue to melt, putting those who reside in coastal cities around the globe in huge danger.
Comment: The polar caps aren't melting: Arctic sea ice advances further each year, and this years growth is faster than expected
All of the above will also contribute to food supply issues, especially as the world's population continuously increasing, with there set to be 9.8 billion people on Earth by 2050, according to a UN report.
Dr McPherson said: "The latest unprecedented hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires that we have seen in 2017 are examples of profound changes in our climate system.
Comment: See:
"These global disasters threaten energy systems, infrastructure and food supply.
"We have entered an era of exponential climate upheaval with tipping points and feedback loops pushing us over the edge whilst, all the while, governments and climate research bodies refuse to accept the gravity of our situation.
"Within the next eight years, Earth's temperature will approach or exceed its highest temperature in the last two billion years.
Comment: The feedback loops and tipping points are driven by much greater forces than human activity:
Temperature records tumbled when the Western Sydney suburb of Penrith hit 47.3C at 3.25pm, edging past its previous record of 47C on February 11 last year. (NSW Australia).
Very soon, a large portion of an ice shelf in Antarctica will break off and collapse into the ocean. The name of the ice shelf is Larsen C; it is a major extension of the West Antarctic ice sheet, and its health has implications for other ice in the region, and sea levels globally.
How do we know a portion is going to collapse? Well, scientists have been watching a major rift (crack) that has grown in the past few years, carving out a 5,000 sq km section of floating ice, nearly the size of Delaware. The speed of the crack has increased dramatically in the past few months, and it is nearly split through.