Here are headlines you won't read in almost any major American newspaper, hear on any of the evening news programs, or see in your Yahoo "news" feed:



Dow Hits 87 Record Closes Since Trump Elected



Texas Hero Was NRA Instructor



Dow Reaches Four 1,000 Point Milestones in One Year for the First Time Ever



ISIS on the Run, Almost Completely Destroyed



New Home Sales Highest in a Decade



Texas Hero Uses AR-15 to Save the Day



Dow Hits Two Streaks Lasting More Than Ten Days, First Time Since 1959



Trump Donates One Million Dollars of His Own Money to Hurricane Victims



U.S. Economy Gains Over Six Trillion in New Capital



U.S. Senator Viciously Attacked by Deranged Socialist Neighbor



U.S. Economy Grows at 3% for First Time Since Bush Administration



Unemployment Rate Lowest in 17 Years

Smear: Toss enough fake mud and make anything dirty

The decrepit legacy media is now so low there are competing stories in the same week discussing which form of decay is the worst.Pass on these links to friends who think the legacy media still has journalists with , a) a backbone or b) ethics.Steve Sheldonh/t David E.Sharyl Attkinson describes the abject decay of journalistic ethics as opinions become fake facts, and mistakes are rarely corrected. A Prager video. Thanks to MichaelSmith news. " Why no one trusts the mainstream media anymore h/t Another IanSpread the word.