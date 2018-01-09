Is it that the media suppresses the good news, or that it amplifies the bad - throwing fake mud that is never cleaned up? It's two sides of the same corrupt, self serving coin. Pass on these links to friends who think the legacy media still has journalists with , a) a backbone or b) ethics.
Suppressing the Good News is the media's dirtiest tactic
Steve Sheldon
Here are headlines you won't read in almost any major American newspaper, hear on any of the evening news programs, or see in your Yahoo "news" feed:
Dow Hits 87 Record Closes Since Trump Elected
Texas Hero Was NRA Instructor
Dow Reaches Four 1,000 Point Milestones in One Year for the First Time Ever
ISIS on the Run, Almost Completely Destroyed
New Home Sales Highest in a Decade
Texas Hero Uses AR-15 to Save the Day
Dow Hits Two Streaks Lasting More Than Ten Days, First Time Since 1959
Trump Donates One Million Dollars of His Own Money to Hurricane Victims
U.S. Economy Gains Over Six Trillion in New Capital
U.S. Senator Viciously Attacked by Deranged Socialist Neighbor
U.S. Economy Grows at 3% for First Time Since Bush Administration
Unemployment Rate Lowest in 17 Years
Smear: Toss enough fake mud and make anything dirty
Sharyl Attkinson describes the abject decay of journalistic ethics as opinions become fake facts, and mistakes are rarely corrected. A Prager video. Thanks to MichaelSmith news. "Why no one trusts the mainstream media anymore"
h/t Another Ian
