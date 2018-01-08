© Greg Nash



Sunday on CBS's "Face The Nation," CIA Director Mike Pompeo said there was "no" deep state in the CIA.Partial transcript as follows: DICKERSON: The president also tweeted about the deep state.POMPEO:DICKERSON: Has there ever been one?POMPEO:I can't believe it's ever been there. These are professional who sacrifice so much to serve America, they're patriots of the truest and highest order. (Watch after 08:25)