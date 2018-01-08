CIA Director Mike Pompeo
© Greg Nash
CIA Director Mike Pompeo
Sunday on CBS's "Face The Nation," CIA Director Mike Pompeo said there was "no" deep state in the CIA.

Partial transcript as follows: DICKERSON: The president also tweeted about the deep state. Is there a deep state at the CIA?

POMPEO: No, sir.

DICKERSON: Has there ever been one?

POMPEO: I've only been there a little while. I can't believe it's ever been there. These are professional who sacrifice so much to serve America, they're patriots of the truest and highest order. (Watch after 08:25)