The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
If it appears trump ever made a smart move, i would say it most likely was caused by a rare occations of him taking advice from others.
They don't want real competition, only the fake kind. Add in the monopolization process in the American Empire, and all the M&A activity makes...
Well, that didn't say much, did it?
Oops! :O Time for another op somewhere? Or just let this go away as no one in the Empire pays attention to anything these days, right? Isn't there...
Perfect! Something for everyone right before the end. LOL
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE