Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire isn't just cold - at minus 36 degrees with a windchill of 94 below, it's tied for the second-coldest place on Earth, according to a tweet from the observatory. In fact,As of Saturday morning, the wind was gusting at more than 100 miles per hour at the summit, which is 6,288 feet above sea level, according to the observatory's website."We should end up being the coldest location tonight in the Lower 48," Mike Carmon, senior meteorologist at the Mount Washington Observatory, told the New York Times. "We basically just start saying it's stupid cold outside."If you're wondering what place on Earth could possibly be colder than Mount Washington, it's Eureka, Nunavut, at minus 40 degrees. But with winds of only 2 miles per hour, Eureka comes in at a balmy windchill of minus 50 degrees.