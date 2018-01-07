The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
How is it we can use the H word (hillbilly) but not the N word
What an idiot. Having a best friend is not something that is decided. It is something that simply happens. As far as ''worst friend'' is...
When parents sue over a childhood injury, school districts respond by disallowing normal playground activities. Do you want seatbelts on swings?...
Better off banning child psychologists.
Take a cute look everyone <3 [Link]
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE