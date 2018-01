© Twitter



© Twitter



© Twitter



© Twitter



After the powerful hailstorm that buried several cars in ice in Biblian , another strange phenomenon occurred on the coast of Ecuador. After several months, the strange phenomenon of the 'disappearing sea' has been reported again by frightened fishermen in Santa Rosa, a small port located in the province of Santa Elena, Ecuador. Yes,, stranding at least 800 fishing boats on January 3, 2018Fishermen from Santa Rosa decided not to go out to work on Wednesday afternoon for two reasons: the strong winds and because the sea began to recede, causing concerns among the locals. The receding was so powerful that hundreds of boats were left stranded in dry sand.to fishermen in Ecuador, the intensity of the creepy natural phenomenon was unprecedented and unusually strong on January 3, 2018. The sea has returned now, but again more slowly than normal.According to scientists, such tides occur when the sun, the moon and the earth are aligned, producing high tides and low tides of unexpected intensity.So the water disappearing wasn't related to a tsunami. And don't be surprise to read more about this since INOCA say the strange events may repeat until January 5, 2018.