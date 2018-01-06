Sea recedes in Santa Elena Ecuador
Sea disappeared in Santa Elena, Ecuador stranding hundreds of boats in the Bay.
After the powerful hailstorm that buried several cars in ice in Biblian, another strange phenomenon occurred on the coast of Ecuador. After several months, the strange phenomenon of the 'disappearing sea' has been reported again by frightened fishermen in Santa Rosa, a small port located in the province of Santa Elena, Ecuador. Yes, the sea receded 'a little more than normal', stranding at least 800 fishing boats on January 3, 2018 as well as two days before.

Fishermen from Santa Rosa decided not to go out to work on Wednesday afternoon for two reasons: the strong winds and because the sea began to recede, causing concerns among the locals. The receding was so powerful that hundreds of boats were left stranded in dry sand.
Unprecedented tides in Santa Elena, Ecuador baffle fishermen.
Although known as 'Aguaje' or 'Syzygy Tides' to fishermen in Ecuador, the intensity of the creepy natural phenomenon was unprecedented and unusually strong on January 3, 2018. The sea has returned now, but again more slowly than normal.
The was no more water in Santa Rosa, Ecuador on January 3, 2018. via Twitter
The was no more water in Santa Rosa, Ecuador on January 3, 2018.
The was no more water in Santa Rosa, Ecuador on January 3, 2018.
According to scientists, such tides occur when the sun, the moon and the earth are aligned, producing high tides and low tides of unexpected intensity. I would also add the power of the Supermoon on January 1, 2018 and the strong winds.

The water is now back, but the tides were unprecedentely low. via
The water is now back, but the tides were unprecedentely low.
So the water disappearing wasn't related to a tsunami. And don't be surprise to read more about this since INOCA say the strange events may repeat until January 5, 2018.

