Earth Changes
Ice-cold iguanas plunge from Florida trees during winter storm cold snap
RT
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 02:02 UTC
The iguanas were seen dropping from the trees Thursday because they are cold-blooded creatures, and if the temperature drops below 50 degrees, the reptiles become sluggish. If the temperature drops lower than 50, as it has in some parts of South Florida, the creature becomes completely immobilized, according to the Daily News.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported Thursday morning that some parts of South Florida experienced temperatures below 40 degrees.
Various residents and news outlets have been tweeting and posting pictures and videos of the fallen reptiles on social media.
Iguanas are not the only reptiles being affected by the cold snap in the Southeast this week. Sea turtles have also stiffened up as a result of the rare weather in the region. Officials with Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach say more than 100 stunned sea turtles have been rescued and are currently in rehabilitation, according to the Associated Press.
On Wednesday, parts of the Southeast experienced the most snowfall the region has seen in over thirty years. The storm was dubbed a "bomb cyclone," or bombogenesis. A storm is considered a bomb when it drops 24 millibars of pressure in the time span of 24 hours.
The inclimate weather caused airports in Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia, to cancel a total of 500 flights Wednesday.
The same winter storm that has been causing the rare cold-front in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina this past week, will hit the Northeast even harder Thursday as the storm strengthens. It is threatening to dump as much as 18 inches of snow on the Northeast region, according to CBS News.
Reader Comments
matrixme 2018-01-05T06:32:07Z
This happens often during our coldest part of the year down here. I have an enclosed portion of my outdoor pool area which is sheltered from the elements (& maintains a temperature very close to that of the main house during cold snaps) where I try to harbor as many of these little guys as I can corral. They seem to like it since they have loads of large boxes set up all over the place with door holes cut into them with newspaper flooring and bowls of water and greens & bananas. Morning time is a hoot this time of year since these little guys are a lot like hairless dogs who don't bark. One thing is for sure is that when the weather passes & I scoot them back outside, they seem to stay around the acreage of the house & tend not to run away when I or the pugs walk near them. 1 of the guys I brought inside Wednesday is a happy, repeat tenant who's taken up residence in and near my garden for most of the year. Iguanas are very cool creatures.