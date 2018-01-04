Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen admitted that Obama didn't give as much support to anti-Iranian protesters in 2009 as compared to Trump in 2017-18.Watch below, his comments come towards the end:Another interesting comment is that Mullen says the protesters are angry because they were told that they would benefit from the Iran Deal as the money "trickled down" society to them. But that didn't happen.So Obama's "trickle down" attempt to help the Iranians failed, even as critics of Republicans praise the Iran Deal, and whine about our economic policies. Weird, huh?!