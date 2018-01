© Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

One man was killed and two others injured in what Irish police are describing as a random street attack. An 18-year-old man from Egypt has been arrested.The incident happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday in Dundalk, Co Louth, 80km north of the capital, Dublin. The dead man is believed to have beenand gardaĆ­ (Irish police) confirmed that he is a 24-year-old Japanese national.- they are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. GardaĆ­ were called to the scene and disarmed a man. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and can be questioned for up to 24 hours, before officers must decide to release or charge him.. Gardai are satisfied, however, that he was in Dundalk town on January 1.Irish state broadcaster RTE has reported that initial investigations indicate that the man, and entered Ireland. Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Garda Chief Superintendent in Louth, Christy Mangan, said that while the attackers motives are unclear at this time "a terror attack is a line of enquiry," adding that the attack appear to be "random and unprovoked" and there is nothing to suggest that the victims knew each other or the attacker.Mangan said thatbut the search continues for further weapons as it's believed the assailantWith regards to the victim, Mangan said that gardai will not be releasing any further details until the man's family has been informed, though he did add that the victim was attacked while on his way to work."It's very hard on the family when someone is walking to work and they get attacked and killed in a foreign country," Mangan said.