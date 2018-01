© AP Photo/ Dorothee Thiesin

The Nordic country has become the first in the world to mandate equal pay as it has passed a law that makes it illegal to pay men more than women.Those organizations that fail to prove pay parity will have to pay heavy fines.Although there are similar provisions in places such as Switzerland or the US state of Minnesota, Iceland has become the first country to make it obligatory by law.It is essentially a mechanism to ensure women and men are being paid equally and it comes as a part of Iceland's earlier announcement that the country aims to eradicate the gender pay gap by 2022.The new law in Iceland marks another step towards eradicating the gender gap. At present, nearly half of Iceland's parliamentarians are female lawmakers.