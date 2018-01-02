Earth Changes
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake south of Fiji
Tue, 02 Jan 2018 21:03 UTC
Magnitude Mw 5.9
Region SOUTH OF FIJI ISLANDS
Date time 2018-01-02 14:57:18.7 UTC
Location 24.94 S ; 178.51 E
Depth 580 km
Distances 753 km S of Suva, Fiji / pop: 77,400 / local time: 03:57:18.7 2018-01-03
770 km SW of Nuku'alofa, Tonga / pop: 22,400 / local time: 04:57:18.7 2018-01-03
1264 km E of Nouméa, New Caledonia / pop: 93,100 / local time: 01:57:18.7 2018-01-03
Quote of the Day
To conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.
- Bertrand Russell
