Adults who have had stressful childhoods find it harder to sense risky situations approaching, new research finds.As a result, looming health, financial or legal problems could be more difficult to spot for people who were maltreated early in life.But when the bad luck hits, people who have had stressful childhoods get hit harder - perhaps because it is more of a surprise.Professor Seth Pollak, who led the study, said:"It's not that people are overtly deciding to take these negative risks, or do things that might get them in trouble.For the study, young adults - some of whom were highly stressed as children - were given a series of tests of risk and reward.They made the same poor decisions when weighing risks against reward over and over again.Professor Pollak said:"It was our observation not that they couldn't do math, but that they weren't really attending to the right things.We didn't see people improving over time.You might say, 'Well, they don't get how it works.'But the people with high-stress childhoods, even after many trials, they weren't using negative feedback to change their behavior and improve."Professor Pollak continued:Professor Rasmus Birn, the study's first author, said they want to expand this finding:"Now that we have this finding, we can use it to guide us to look at specific networks in the brain that are active and functionally connected.We may find that childhood stress reshapes the way communication happens across the brain."The study was published in the journal PNAS ( Birn et al., 2017 ).