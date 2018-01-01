© KCNA / AFP



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared his county a nuclear power in possession of technology capable of striking the US mainland should there be a need.Kim said in his New Year's message which was broadcast on Chosun Central TV.and Pyongyang has "completed the creation of North Korea's nuclear forces," he added.Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang reached unprecedented levels last year, as the North continued to pursue its missile and nuclear programs. Washington said all options, including a military solution, are on the table to tame North Korea's nuclear ambitions. While the US is still on course to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis, Pyongyang has so far refused to negotiate its nuclear status.Pyongyang had a busy time developing its nuclear and ballistic programs over the course of 2017, having staged 16 missile tests and conducting its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3.In light of recent success in his nuclear endeavor, Kim called for the "mass-production" of nukes and missiles to be used as a deterrent against the US and its allies.North Korea, he said, is also willing to take part in PyeongChang Winter Olympics scheduled to begin in February 2018.