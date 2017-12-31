© muse_crochet / Instagram

Take a look at how hardcore New Year's celebrations can get in Russia: A New Year's tree devoured by flames in a Far Eastern city took it to the next level, setting social media on fire.The 25-meter high plastic tree in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk took its time to get started, but began burning right after the fireworks display. In videos posted from the scene, a voice can be heard calling on the visibly nonchalant crowd to keep their cool, take 30 steps away from the burning tree, and go on celebrating.The once-in-a-lifetime spectacle was captured on dozens of smartphones.When most on-lookers left the scene, the tree was still burning and the disco music played on.The city administration is a bit less amused with how the New Year started. A special commission has already been set up to find out why the tree caught fire.