© Mohamad Torokman / Reuters



Scores were injured as thousands of Palestinians clashed with the IDF, which used live ammo, tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails in the latest Day of Rage anti-Trump protest.An IDF spokeswoman defended the conduct of the troops, arguing that they were targeting only "the main instigators" attempting to break though the border security fences and posing a "direct threat."RT's Paula Slier, reporting from the Israeli settlement of Beit El, described the situation as "quite tense," noting that she could smell the tear gas deployed against the protesters from a long distance.Reporting for RT, Gaza journalist Hind Khoudary also witnessed how the situation escalated through the day, with canisters of tear gas being thrown, and live ammo and rubber bullets fired at the protesters. She said at least five ambulances arrived to pick up the injured.US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital has sparked outrage across the occupied territories, with Palestinians pouring into the streets every Friday to voice their indignation over the move, which has been condemned by the Muslim world and overwhelmingly rejected by the United Nations General Assembly. The protests, which regularly spiral into violence, have so far claimed 14 Palestinian lives and around 3,000 have been injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.