Arabba in the Italian Dolomites

Arabba in the Italian Dolomites
Arabba in the Italian Dolomites has reported 120cm (four feet) of snowfall in the past 24 hours.

It's the biggest accumulation in a list of hundreds of big totals across Europe with up to 80cm of snow reported in the Pyrenees and the same in the Alps.

The snowfall at Arabba appears to be the biggest snowfall in the region for nearly four years since the village was cut off by snow in early 2014 when a state of emergency was declared when roads were blocked and power cut off.

This is the snow falling last night:


By contrast the past three seasons have been very dry in the region but 2017-18 is starting off snowy in the Alps.

Huge snowfalls across Europe

Although the claimed snow total in Arabba is far bigger than anywhere else, other ski areas in the Dolomites with 80cm in 24 hours at Moena and at Passo Rolle. The Fassa Valley has had 60cm of snow.

Nearby ski areas have had huge dumps too including 72cm at Obergurgl and 80cm at Nassfeld on the Austrian / Italian border. There's also been a metre of snow at the Presena Glacier and 80cm at Madonna di Campiglio.