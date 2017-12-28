in a list of hundreds of big totals across Europe

Huge snowfalls across Europe

Arabba in the Italian Dolomites has reported 120cm (four feet) of snowfall in the past 24 hours.The snowfall at Arabba appears to be the biggest snowfall in the region for nearly four years since the village was cut off by snow in early 2014 when a state of emergency was declared when roads were blocked and power cut off.This is the snow falling last night:By contrast the past three seasons have been very dry in the region but 2017-18 is starting off snowy in the Alps.Although the claimed snow total in Arabba is far bigger than anywhere else, other ski areas in the Dolomites