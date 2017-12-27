At the moment I felt the blow, the thought flashed through my mind: "Now you won't have to go to school anymore." I was only half unconscious, but I remained lying there a few moments longer than was strictly necessary, chiefly in order to avenge myself on my assailant....

I frittered away my time with loafing, collecting, reading, and playing. But I did not feel any happier for it; I had the obscure feeling that I was fleeing from myself.

Then one day a friend called on my father. They were sitting in the garden and I hid behind a shrub, for I was possessed of an insatiable curiosity. I heard the visitor saying to my father, "And how is your son?" "Ah, that's a sad business," my father replied. "The doctors no longer know what is wrong with him. They think it might be epilepsy. It would be dreadful if he were incurable. I have lost what little I had, and what will become of the boy if he cannot earn his own living?"



I was thunderstruck. This was the collision with reality.



"Why, then, I must get to work!" I thought suddenly.



At that moment, Jung became a "serious child." He went straight to his father's study and began working intensely on his Latin grammar.



After ten minutes of this I had the finest of fainting fits. I almost fell off the chair, but after a few minutes, I felt better and went on working. "Devil take it, I'm not going to faint," I told myself, and persisted on purpose. This time it took about fifteen minutes before the second attack came. That, too, passed like the first. "And now you must really get to work!" I stuck it out, and after an hour came the third attack. Still I did not give up, and worked for another hour, until I had the feeling that I had overcome the attacks. Suddenly I felt better than I had in all the months before. And in fact the attacks did not recur. From that day on I worked over my grammar and other schoolbooks every day. A few weeks later I returned to school, and never suffered another attack, even there. The whole bag of tricks was over and done with! That was when I learned what a neurosis is.1

Locus of Control

Victimhood Culture

Embracing Illness

The relationship between this new narrative of illness and its impact on young people is a dialectical one. The narrative doesn't only frame the way children are expected to experience everyday problems - it also acts as an invitation to infirmity.

Anxiety

Avoiding Our Fate

Life call us forth to independence, and anyone who does not heed this call because of childhood laziness or timidity is threatened with neurosis. And once this has broken out, it becomes an increasingly valid reason for running away from life and remaining forever in the morally poisonous atmosphere of infancy. 3

It's that the story they came into the world to tell doesn't get told.

it is a "harsh hand that kneads us," changing us and leaving us "proud and strengthened," even in defeat.

The Hero's Task

At first day's light have in readiness, against disinclination to leave your bed, the thought that, "I am rising for the work of man." Must I grumble at setting out to do what I was born for, and for the sake of which I have been brought into the world? Is this the purpose of my creation, to lie here under the blankets and keep myself warm?6

References