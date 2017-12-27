© Evgeny Biyatov / Sputnik

Nine people have been taken to hospital following an explosion in a storage locker at a busy St. Petersburg supermarket. Over 50 people have been evacuated from the building."There was a bang. Emergency personnel are already on the scene. The evacuation has been completed, and there was no fire," a local Emergencies Ministry official told TASS news agency.The victims were taken to the accident ward with injuries "of variable severity." One man refused hospitalization.Footage showed multiple medical and police vehicles parked outside the Gigant Hall leisure center, where the Perekrestok supermarket, in which the incident occurred, is located on the ground floor.