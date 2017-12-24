Multiple congressional insiders told the Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday that lawmakers will investigate the undermining of a decade-long Drug Enforcement Administration initiative - "Project Cassandra" - that tracked the Iran-backed terror group's trafficking of drugs and weapons, money laundering, and other criminal activities.
The potential investigation comes just one day after Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC) called for a probe into the matter.
The report, originally published by Politico, suggested the Obama White House put a series of roadblocks in front of the DEA's efforts, hoping to avoid any conflict with Iran, which could have jeopardized the nuclear deal.
Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said he and other top politicians are looking into evidence that could implicate high-ranking former Obama staffers, including National Security Council official Ben Rhodes, who helmed much of the negotiation over the Iran deal:
"I've long believed that the Obama administration could not have done any more to bend over backwards to appease the Iranian regime, yet news that the Obama administration killed the investigation into a billion dollar drug ring that lined the terrorist group Hezbollah's pockets in order to save its coveted Iran deal may very well take the cake. Hezbollah is a brutal terrorist group with American blood on its hands and it would be unconscionable for American policy to deliberately empower such a nefarious group."And Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) told the Beacon he is not surprised by the report "alleging the Obama administration turned a blind eye and allowed Hezbollah to pump drugs into the United States to fund its terror campaigns in the Middle East. Congress needs to investigate this report and do what the Obama administration refused to do - severely increase pressure on Hezbollah and hold the terrorist group, and its benefactor Iran, accountable for their crimes," he added.
David Asher, a former illicit finance analyst for the Department of Defense, said the Obama administration "serially ripped apart this entire effort that was very well supported and resourced, and it was done from the top down."
In the immediate aftermath of the stunning report - which received hardly any mainstream media coverage - Israeli politician Yair Lapid called on the former president to return his Nobel Peace Prize.
Comment: How good will the Iran deal seem after all the nitty details are put under investigative magnification and examined bit-by-bit? We shall find out.
More from TruthFeed: From Politico: From Fox News: