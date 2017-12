Russia Feed has previously reported on Russia's ambitious plans to develop its own top luxury car brand to compete on the Russian domestic market with Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Mercedes (see our discussions here and here ).Development and testing of the new range of cars - a large sedan, a luxury SUV and a luxury minivan together with Russia's new Presidential limousine - is now apparently complete, with a new factory in Moscow built to build them.As previously discussed, the new luxury car range is built around a family of three engines all developed in Russia, though one - a V8 - was apparently developed with some help from Porsche.These engines include a truly gigantic V12 with a power rating of 850 hp, the V8 with a power rating of 'only' 650 hp, and a third engine which the Russians have described as a V4 but which our commentator Stavros Hadjiyiannis plausibly suggests is much more likely to be a Straight 4 ("S4").Latest reports suggest that the sedan will be powered by the V8 rather than the V12 as we previously reported. With a reported power rating of 650 hp the V8 does look a better fit for the sedan than the V12, providing the sedan with an engine that would be more powerful than the V12 planned for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom 8 or the V8 which powers Bentley's top end luxury sedan the Mulsanne.Ideas of naming the cars "Russo-Balt" after the old tsarist brand, if they ever existed, have obviously been shelved. Someone has clearly made the undoubtedly correct decision that as this is an entirely new car range produced by Russia as its first commercial top end luxury car range in more than a century, it should be given a new name.One of Russia's biggest weaknesses in selling its products is the lack of any modern Russian tradition of branding, commercial branding being something which was largely unnecessary in the planned economy of the USSR.Moreover the fact that a name has been chosen for the cars which alludes to Russia without being Russia specific (eg. "Volga") may be a sign that there are plans to try to export the Aurus range of cars in future once domestic demand is satisfied.