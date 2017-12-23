What's the history?
The trees, which line a golf course and were planted in the early 1960s, are said to have been designed to segregate the golf course from a historically black neighborhood.
The tree removal project, which will cost $169,000, is a much-needed project according to some Palm Springs residents who say that the trees are a painful reminder of past misdeeds against minorities.
Trae Daniel, a real-estate agent who moved to the area over a decade ago, said that homes in the development sell for approximately $140,000 less than other, comparable properties in Palm Springs.
Daniel has organized a movement in demanding that the trees' removal from the golf course. In addition to the tree removal, Daniel and others demand that a six-foot privacy wall be built for any homeowner who desires one. Other demands include installing netting to prevent golf balls from making their way into residential areas, and the planting of other trees similar to the rest of those around the golf course.
Comment: Yes, because everyone knows that ugly racist trees are an eyesore, much better to have a wall and netting.
Daniel spoke to USA Today in September and said,"It's really about the barriers. It's about the segregation and discrimination that has prevented black people in Palm Springs from accumulating wealth."
"Trump wants to build a wall. In Palm Springs, they planted a wall," Daniel stated.
Daniel spoke to Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, where he explained that the "nasty" trees are environmentally unfriendly and prevent homeowners in the black neighborhood from enjoying property value perks of living on the edge of a golf course.
What are officials planning to do?
USA Today on Thursday reported that Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon and other city officials pledged that the offending trees would be removed as soon as possible.
According to the outlet, City Councilman J.R. Roberts, who attended the Sunday meeting where the removal plans were announced, apologized to the Crossley residents on behalf of the city.
Roberts purportedly apologized for the city's misdeeds against the neighborhood and noted that the city council wanted to make changes to right the wrongs.
"You asked why it took us this long," Roberts told those gathered for the meeting. "I can't answer that. But guess what? We're here now."
Comment: The accusation against inanimate objects as being racist is so absurd it's mind-boggling. And the irony in Daniel saying the trees are "nasty" saying they "aren't from here" (see video) is seriously too much. He's essentially racist against the trees! See also: