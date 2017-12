© Getty Images



What's the history?

What are officials planning to do?

Government officials in Palm Springs, California, announced this week thatThe trees, which line a golf course and were planted in the early 1960s, are said to have been designed to segregate the golf course from a historically black neighborhood Trae Daniel, a real-estate agent who moved to the area over a decade ago, said that homes in the development sell for approximately $140,000 less than other, comparable properties in Palm Springs.Daniel has organized a movement in demanding that the trees' removal from the golf course. In addition to the tree removal, Daniel and others demand that a six-foot privacy wall be built for any homeowner who desires one. Other demands include installing netting to prevent golf balls from making their way into residential areas, and the planting of other trees similar to the rest of those around the golf course.Daniel spoke to USA Today in September and said,Daniel spoke to Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, where he explained that the "nasty" trees are environmentally unfriendly and prevent homeowners in the black neighborhood from enjoying property value perks of living on the edge of a golf course.USA Today on Thursday reported that Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon and other city officials pledged that thewould be removed as soon as possible.According to the outlet, City Councilman J.R. Roberts, who attended the Sunday meeting where the removal plans were announced, apologized to the Crossley residents on behalf of the city.Roberts purportedly apologized for the city's misdeeds against the neighborhood and noted that the city council wanted to make changes to right the wrongs."You asked why it took us this long," Roberts told those gathered for the meeting. "I can't answer that. But guess what? We're here now."