A photographer has captured a rare weather phenomenon that she's described as a 'ghost snow tsunami'.The mirage happens when snow crystals, light and wind are perfectly aligned on the horizon.Ariel McGlothin was hoping to capture some local wildlife in action when she went out to take some pictures in Kelly, Wyoming, but inadvertently witnessed an incredibly rare spectacle.Standing before a huge wall of icy powder, a strange mirage began to form as the sun - aligned perfectly with the direction of the wind - began to highlight snow crystals moving in the cold wind, resembling a series of ghostly waves crashing against a shoreline.The display lasted for a few moments as the virtually translucent 'waves' continue to appear to flow forward, leaving 30-year-old Ariel with a conflicted feeling that she 'needed to flee' the seeming tsunami.Eventually dissipating before Ariel as the sun continued on its course and the wind changed direction, she was left 'stunned' by the amazing apparition.Ariel, originally from Pennsylvania said: 'It was a pretty amazing experience.'The appearance of a rolling and crashing wave was so convincing in its appearance, I really thought it was coming towards me - I kept thinking that I needed to flee.'I have never experienced anything like this before. This is the only time I've personally experienced all the conditions lining up to create this appearance.'I watched it for about 15 minutes or so until the angle of the light changed and the whole phenomenon just disappeared.'In hindsight, I feel very lucky to have seen this and don't know if I'll ever be lucky enough to be in exactly the right place at the right time every again. It was a very special experience.'