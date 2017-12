© REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi



Freedom of sailing activities and the principle of innocent passage do not apply to closed seas.

Governing legalities over such bodies of water and designation of borderlines come from an agreement between all surrounding countries.

Coastal countries have exclusive rights over fishing and resources.

Coastal countries have exclusive rights to govern those waters, including the right to legislation.

Farshad Kashani is an international law expert and international legal affairs analyst. He was also the Editor In-Chief of Iranian Diplomacy. Farshad Kashani is currently writing a book about the P5+1 and Iran's interpretation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its legal impacts on the regime's future. On Twitter: @FarKashani

Nearly three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union and following 26 years of tough negotiations, a solution to the legal status of the Caspian Sea appears to be on the horizon.Speaking after the recent summit of the Caspian Sea littoral states' foreign ministers in Moscow,[draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea].although he provided no further details.Neither Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif nor his Azerbaijani, Kazakh and Turkmen counterpartsHowever,Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said,while Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia-Pacific Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour said,After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the three newly independent republics of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Kazakhstan emerged as states along the Caspian coast. Under the new arrangement, Kazakhstan and Russia have been sharing the northern section of the sea, while Iran has been sharing the southern part with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.Use of the term "sea" in reference to the Caspian can cause confusion as it implies that it is no different from the Black or Baltic seas. The Caspian is landlocked and thus the world's largest lake For instance, while the coastal states agreed in the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 to recognize the Caspian as a lake, Kazakhstan four years later stated that from a legal point of view, it considers it a sea. The implication of the latter would be that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea would apply to it.According to the UN convention, a sea or lake surrounded by two or more countries is considered a "closed sea" if no waterway gives it access to open waters and thus falls under the following legalities:Among the five Caspian states, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan support the enforcement of the UN convention.Russia is of the view that the 1921 and 1940 agreements between Iran and the Soviet Union could be extended to leverage new potential agreements.No legislative regime over lakes has ever been developed by the International Court of Justice , which makes the case of the Caspian unique from this aspect as well.Some governments and international lawyers have made efforts to establish regulations for inland waters. For instance, international common practice posits that lakes surrounded by more than one country should be governed by agreements between the countries.Soon after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Iran was pursuing an equally shared system of use for the Caspian Sea.Following changes in the posture of the Iranian government and also changes of position among coastal countries,The presidents of the coastal states agreed in their summit in Astrakhan in September 2014 on the scope of territorial waters (15 nautical miles) and exclusive fishing zones (10 nautical miles). But other important issues, such as the seabed status and shares of underwater resources, remain unclear.Indeed, Iran's position is not limited to pursuit of a "fair mechanism" to share the seabed, but also the rich subterranean resources - for all five countries. This will give about a 20% share of seabed to Iran instead of up to 13%, which was suggested in the Russian proposal.For now, the expectation is that a draft of an agreement on a new legal regime for the Caspian Sea will be finalized at the next summit of the leaders of the coastal states, which will reportedly be held in Kazakhstan in early 2018.