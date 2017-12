© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

Washington is currently "reviewing" Seoul's proposal to delay the start of two annual joint US-South Korean military drills until after the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, President Moon Jae-in said."It is possible for South Korea and the US to review the possibility of postponing the drill," Moon told NBC on Tuesday. "I have made such suggestion to the US, and the US is currently reviewing [the proposal]."However, the decision whether to postpone the drills "depends" on North Korea's behavior leading up to the games, he added."If North Korea stops its provocations leading up to the Pyeongchang Olympics, it will greatly help in holding a safe Olympics," the South Korean president said. "Also, it will help in creating conducive atmosphere towards inter-Korean as well as US-North Korean dialogue."The proposal "is limited to holding the Olympic Games peacefully. It cannot but affect a decision (by the allies) should there be an additional provocation," the official added . "The delay would be limited to the duration of the Olympic Games, including the Paralympic Games."