© Karam Almasri / Global Look Press



bridges, roads, public utilities, hospitals, schools

up to 400,000 deaths and millions of citizens displaced

the US government

funneled

$500 million into training "rebels" in Syria

Political and military leaders from these countries should be placed in the dock to answer personally for crimes against the Syrian people

With Syria's nearly seven-year war now virtually over, the process of rebuilding the devastated country comes to the fore, with the financial cost of that effort put at $200 billion. Who pays for it?When you viewThen there is the inestimable cost of human suffering and families decimated. All told, the reparations could amount to trillions of dollars.Syria's war was no ordinary civil war, as Western mainstream media tended to mendaciously depict it.From the outset, the conflict was one of. The Arab Spring unrest of 2011 provided a convenient cover for the Western plot to subvert Syria.. Other key regional players sponsoring the campaign against the Syrian government were Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Israel.. Self-styled jihadists from dozens of countries around the world made their way to Syria, whereThe barbarian-like gravitation to Syria indicates the degree to which the effort to overthrow the Syrian government was orchestrated by foreign powers.This was a planned, concerted project for regime change. The systematic violence imposed on Syria was very arguably due toThe case can, therefore, be made for criminal responsibility.That, in turn, means thatwhich waged the war, albeit indirectly through proxy militant groups.The bitter irony though is that the US and its Western allies are reportedly using Syria's war-torn plight as leverage to pursue their political objective of ousting Assad. What these powers could not achieve on the battlefield with their terrorist mercenariesThe Washington DC-based International Monetary Fund estimates the reconstruction of Syria's devastated infrastructure will cost $200 billion. (As noted above, that's probably a gross underestimate.)As Bloomberg News reported last week: "The US and its European and Arab partners have for years insisted that Assad must go and are now using the carrot of funding for rebuilding the shattered nation in a final attempt to pressure the Syrian leader. The International Monetary Fund estimates the cost of reconstruction at $200 billion, and neither of Syria's main allies, Russia and Iran, can afford to pick up the bill."It's a moot point whether Russia and Iran cannot afford to help rebuild Syria. Who's to say that those two powers along with China and other Eurasian nations could not club together to create a reconstruction fund for Syria, independent of Western countries and their Arab client regimes?However, regardless of the source of funding for Syria, what Russia, China, Iran and other key international players should push for at the United Nations and other global forums such as the Non-Aligned Movement isAlexander Lavrentiev, Russia's envoy steering the peace process in Syria, has reiterated Moscow's position that. That is also the position of several UN resolutions.Lavrentiev says Bashar Assad should be free to run in next year's presidential election if he chooses to and that it is unacceptable for the US and its allies to try to use financial aid as a bargaining tool."It's a simplistic approach when some Western countries say that they'll give money only when they see that the opposition comes to power or their interests are fully accommodated," said the Russian envoy.It's not merely unacceptable for such Western conditioning. It's outrageous. Far from quibbling about financial aid to Syria, the debate should be broadened out to hold governments to account for the destruction and loss of life in Syria.To establish responsibility is not a mystery, including Ahrar al-Sham and Jaysh al Islam under the umbrella of the Islamic Front or Army of Conquest. The precise distinction - if any - between these groups and the internationally proscribed terror organizations of Nusra Front (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) and Daesh (Islamic State) is elusive and probably negligible.This is, in effect, an admission of culpability by Washington of fueling the war.. The American government also funded another jihadist group Nour al-Din al Zenki, which came to notoriety in a video showing their members beheading a Palestinian boy.Weapons caches recovered by the Syria Arab Army after theThe Western governments openly funded the fake emergency responders - the so-called White Helmets - who worked hand-in-hand as a propaganda front for Al-Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front.There have been systematic links between Western governments, their regional client regimes and the terror proxies who carried out the dirty war on their behalf in Syria over the past seven years.It is an insult upon injury for Western governments to impose constraints on financial aid to Syria. Furthermore, the economic costs of reconstruction should not be levied on the Syrian people. ThoseSurely, Syria, Russia, Iran and other allied governments should form an international prosecution case for war crimes.Not only should Washington, London, Paris and others be made to pay damages.. To allow impunity is to let Washington and its rogue cohorts keep repeating the same crimes elsewhere, over and over.