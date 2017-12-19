Great Lakes Water Authority
© Great Lakes Water Authority / Facebook
Police were called twice to a water treatment plant in Detroit after staffers found possibly human organs in an area that filters debris from the waste water. The organs will now undergo weeks of testing.

The first call to police came Friday when staffers found a possible organ at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Water Resource Recovery Facility, according to the Detroit News.

A similar object was found on Saturday, according to Detroit Police Department

"The organ has not been identified, it will take months to ID an organ," a spokesperson told WJBK.

The spokeswoman for Great Lakes Water Authority said they don't know where the object entered the wastewater system. It was discovered in an area ahead of the treatment process, where debris is filtered out from wastewater.

"This does not affect the water treatment process," Michelle A. Zdrodowski, a spokeswoman for the water authority, told Detroit News.