At least 6 people killed as Amtrak train derails onto highway outside Seattle, Washington (VIDEO) - UPDATE
RT
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 19:04 UTC
Seventy-eight passengers and five crew members were aboard the Cascade 501 train when it was moving at more than 80 mph derailed about 40 miles from Seattle before 8 am, Amtrak said, according to the Associated Press.
The death count is expected to rise, a US official told AP.
The Pierce County sheriff's office has released photos of the mangled train cars dangling off the overpass and blocking the highway.
The train was traveling from Tacoma to Olympia and derailed just west of DuPont, in Pierce County. An airlift helicopter is on its way to the scene, according to KIRO 7.
Seventy-seven people have been transported to area hospitals after the derailment.
Passenger Chris Karnes said those on the train were forced to kick out train windows to exit, as the emergency doors were not functioning correctly.
"We had just passed the city of DuPont and it seemed like we were going around a curve," Karnes said, as quoted by CBS News. "All of a sudden, we felt this rocking and creaking noise, and it felt like we were heading down a hill. The next thing we know, we're being slammed into the front of our seats, windows are breaking, we stop, and there's water gushing out of the train. People were screaming."
"The tracks for this line were supposed to be upgraded to be able to handle higher speeds," Karnes continued. "I'm not sure what happened at this juncture."
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has thanked the first responders at the scene, and called the incident an "ongoing and serious situation."
The derailment occurred during morning rush hour, and shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. Drivers ha
The derailed cars are blocking the south-bound lanes of I-5, causing a three-mile backup of vehicles on the interstate, according to local media. I-5 has been closed until further notice.
Amtrak train 501 was part of a service that launched Monday morning. Trains 504 and 509 have been canceled, Amtrak said.
According to multiple reports, the train was traveling at a speed of over 80 miles per hour when it derailed.
It will take "all day or a couple of days" to clear the area and finish the investigation, Trooper Brooke Bova of Washington State Patrol told reporters. The highway will likely remain shut for the remainder of Monday, she added.
Reader Comments
rocky 2017-12-19T13:44:25Z
From the one picture I saw it looked like a curve I would have slowed down for. So now I heard it's antifa's fault. Gotta blame somebody maybe it was a stoned driver
It sounds to me like there is a developing narrative about speed. However, that locomotive came to rest in the middle of interstate 5. It appears to have departed the rail before the curve. I used to drive this route daily back and forth between Tacoma and Olympia, Wa. Based off the helicopter video feeds we watched for hours here, it looks to me like either the lead boogies on the locomotive departed the rail, or else there was a joint failure in the line itself. It looks like there is a lean trail of freshly churned earth running leading off and down the hillside where the cars and locomotive came to rest.
This is all new line and the problem with that is that it is new. This probably would indicate to me that there was unexpected settling of the ground. I would think 81 mph would be a bit much for that curve in the rail, but even so I wouldn't think the locomotive would depart the rails until it had actually entered the curve, and it's pretty obvious that didn't happen.
What I'd like to know is just how the local and national media could possibly have known the speed of the locomotive within the first hour of this crash when the rescue crews were still fighting to get people out of the twisted cars?
Ill bet you could not swing a dead cat without hitting an ambulance chaser/lawyer at that hospital...
Comment: President Trump tweeted that the accident shows the need for the administration's infrastructure plan.
Udate: Amtrak train confirmed traveling at 80 mph in 30 mph zone