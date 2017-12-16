The general position is clear and no one discusses it because it is final: we must face this aggression to liberate Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and to preserve it, as well as the Palestinian cause, against attempts to liquidate it.

And let our slogan, our way and our program be "Death to Israel"!

Transcript:[...] (Against the decision of Trump), the least (degree of faith) here would be that the Palestinian Authority, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (who will meet) in Istanbul in two days decree the end of the peace process.There is nothing left on the table. If you cancel this decision, we will come back to discuss around the table." Even at the political and tactical levels, it is a strong, influential and effective logic, though of course we do not believe for a moment in (the efficiency or the legitimacy of) the way of negotiations.Not we in Lebanon, nor anyone else in the Resistance Axis or anywhere in the world, can impose on the Palestinians what they must do.The Palestinians themselves are the ones who decide what to do, and it is they who declare (the need for an Intifada), and we (merely) repeat it after them, to assume our responsibility together by their side...The outbreak of a third Palestinian Intifada throughout all the occupied Palestinian land.I know their opinion and their position very well, being in constant contact with all, whether States, peoples or factions and (armed) movements. I want to declare this:O my brothers and sisters, O people of Palestine and O peoples of the region. Today, the Resistance Axis and the countries of the Resistance Axis are emerging from the test of the past years (against ISIS), and despite the wounds and the evils suffered, they come out triumphant, strong, firmer (than ever).Today, the Resistance Axis will set again as his primary concern and priority, and devote all of its time (and capabilities), including Hezbollah, to Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Palestine, the Palestinian people, to the Palestinian resistance in all its factions, battalions, brigades and forces - and we count on them all - (and we are ready) to stand by them.I call all Resistance factions in the region - (yes), all Resistance factions in the region, and all those who believe in Resistance in the region -, to contact each other and meet in order to set...(I call all factions of the Resistance) to meet.O Palestinian people, O peoples of the region, you must have faith in your God, in the promise made to you by God the Most High: "If you support (the cause of) God, He will come to your rescue and strengthen you." [Quran, ] And "If God brings you help, no force can defeat you." [Quran, ]. If God assists us in our action, our unity, our meetings, our responsibilities (fully) assumed, our massive presence on the battlefields (to fight) and squares (to demonstrate), the absence of discord, fear and recoil in our ranks, God will grant us victory. Trust in your Lord, in your (Islamic) Community, of which they want you to despair, have confidence in the Resistance movements and in the Resistance Axis, which never entered a battlefield without coming out of it victorious, the Resistance Axis that brought the Community out of the era of defeats to bring it into the era of victories.Today or yesterday - so that no one says that I did not comment on this fact - Netanyahu, from Paris, threatened Lebanon, the Resistance in Lebanon and the Lebanese people of such and such thing. He thus wants to turn us away (from the essential question), he wants the question of the day to be the weapons of Hezbollah, its missiles (and not Al-Quds), and this is why he talks about missile manufacturing in Lebanon. I will not answer him today (because) we must remain concentrated and focused on our central cause, Al-Quds, the eternal capital, Al-Quds that we will never give up, Al-Quds about which the Palestinian people proclaim - and we Lebanese, as well as all our Arab and Islamic peoples, repeat with the Palestinian people: "We are moving towards Al-Quds by the millions, (aspiring to) martyrdom!" [The crowd chants: "We are moving towards Al-Quds by the millions, (aspiring to) martyrdom !"]In this atmosphere, while they want the Palestinian people and the Community to be in despair, I say with confidence and certainty - and what I'm about to say is not based on the interpretation of a dream I had or on prophetic traditions, relying on (the most elementary logic which says that) 1 + 1 = 2, the (current) equations, the (acquired) victories, the rules of confrontation, the capabilities that are currently being prepared, the resurgent Resistance Axis (putting the Palestinian cause as a focus), the developments taking place in the world, and the trust in the promise of God Exalted and Most High -,with the will of God! [The crowd chants: "We are at your command, O Nasrallah"]That's what I wanted to say today, I'm not going to be longer than I've been, but this is our oath, that's our position, that's our commitment, and that's for eternity. We in Lebanon, the country of Resistance, the people of Resistance, the country of sacrifices and martyrs, the country of great men and men of exception, and the land of victories, we were with Palestine even before 1948, since the time of our fathers and grandfathers. We have always stood with Palestine, and we will stay with Palestine until Muslims (from all over the world come to) pray (freely) in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Christians (from all over the world) pray (freely) in the Church of the Resurrection (after the ultimate destruction of Israel).because today it represents the cause for which Aba Abdillah al-Hussein [grandson of the Prophet and 3rd Imam of Shiism, massacred with his family and his followers by the army of Yazid b. Mu'awita, tyrant usurper of the throne of the Muslim community], peace upon him, sacrificed himself, with whom we conclude as we began by proclaiming, "I will never abandon you, O Hussein!" [The crowd chants: "I will never abandon you, O Hussein!"]May the peace of God be upon you, as well as His mercy and blessings. God will soon grant us a dazzling victory by His Will. [The crowd chants: "O Allah! O Allah! Protect Nasrallah for us!"]