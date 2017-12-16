The massive earthquake has hit Java in Indonesia, where people were woken as their homes shookA huge 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck a holiday island sparking fears of a tsunami.The massive earthquake has hit Java in Indonesia, where people were woken as their homes shook.The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 92 kms, about 52 kms southwest of Tasikmalaya, a city in West Java.Describing the quake to CSEM EMSC, one witness wrote that tremors lasted for about a minute.Another posted: "There was little one about 15 mins earlier."The quake struck shortly after 11.30pm local time.One person in Jakarta wrote: "I thought someone was trying to break into our apartment. I ran from room to room trying to find out what was going on. Freaky."And a witness in Bandung posted: "It feels like on a ship in the middle of the sea."Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist as US network ABC, posted on Twitter: "A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has occurred on the coast of Indonesia. Tsunami possible."Indonesia's national disaster management agency said the quake activated early tsunami warning systems in the south of Java, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami had been detected.Tremors were felt in central and west Java and caused minor damage to some buildings but no casualties. The quake swayed buildings for several seconds in the capital Jakarta.Java, Indonesia's most densely populated island, is home to more than half of its 250 million people.