"A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush," the editors write in a piece published late Tuesday.
Trump attacked the New York Democrat on Twitter after she called for him to step down amid allegations of sexual harassment.
"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!" he wrote.
The editorial board said Trump "hit a new low" with the tweet, which makes him unfit to be commander in chief.
"With his latest tweet, clearly implying that a United States senator would trade sexual favors for campaign cash, President Trump has shown he is not fit for office. Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low," the editorial states.
Comment: That's quite a leap USA Today is taking. There doesn't appear to be any implication in Trump's tweet that Gillibrand would resort to trading sexual favors for cash...but maybe USA Today knows something about Gillibrand that we don't.
While Bush and Obama weren't perfect, "the basic decency of each man was never in doubt," they argue, while "Donald Trump, the man ... is uniquely awful. His sickening behavior is corrosive to the enterprise of a shared governance based on common values and the consent of the governed."
Eric Trump came to his father's defense, telling WABC's Rita Cosby that "there is no one who wanted to get into his office more than Kirsten Gillibrand."
"I remember Kirsten Gillibrand when she came into this office every three days asking for money, asking for major campaign contributions," he said.
Gillibrand called Trump's attack an attempt to silence her.
"You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office," she responded to the president on Twitter.
Comment: Gillibrand is the same two-faced woman who pulled strings to allow an athlete accused of sexual assault against a
12-year-old girl get a visa.