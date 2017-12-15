Bethany Lynn Stephens, a 22-year-old Glen Allen woman found dead in the woods off Manakin Road Thursday night, was mauled to death by her dogs, Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said.Stephens' father called 911 Thursday, at about 8:18 p.m., when he went looking for his daughter in an area of Goochland where she often walked her dogs.He discovered her dogs in the woods, and he told the sheriff's office the dogs appeared to be "guarding" Bethany's body.Sheriff's deputies arrived and spent 60 to 90 minutes attempted to catch the dogs -- which the sheriff described as pit bull dogs.Bethany's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.While the investigation was considered on-going, Sheriff Agnew said there were no strangulation marks on Stephens' body and this was not a homicide.The dogs are with Goochland Animal Control and the sheriff's office will pursue euthanization.