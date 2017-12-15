© Yuri Maltsev / Reuters



considering their refusal to accept monitors from Russian diplomatic offices in the United States

we are going to act out of the principle of reciprocity,

They are constantly intervening in our elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly given concrete examples of the US embassy doing this

The diplomat added that he personally would not see it as a problem if US citizens arrive at Russian elections as part of such international monitoring missions. "This will be decided as we discuss the international elections monitoring, on equal conditions with other issues," he said.Earlier on Friday, Russia's upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters that she expected the number of Russian and international monitors at the March 18 elections to be higher than ever."I consider wide participation of monitors, both our own and foreign, to be very important to assure that the appraisals of the election campaign were objective, and its results were legitimate.," Matviyenko told reporters.Also on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US embassy staff was "constantly meddling" with Russian elections and noted that such actions violated the international convention on diplomatic relations."Diplomats must assess the situation in the country that they work in and report their assessments to their country's capital, but participation in political life, by," the minister told senators.The press secretary of the US Embassy in Moscow, Maria Olson, called Lavrov's accusations "false" and warned that they could undermine the efforts to put Russia-US relations on a more stable footing.The statements were made shortly after the upper house of parliament had confirmed March 18 as the date for the 2018 Russian presidential election.