F-22 Raptor
© Toby Melville / Reuters
U.S. F-22 Raptor
An F-22 fighter fired flares to warn Russian planes away from a "deconfliction line" in Syria, US military officials claim.

The incident took place Wednesday, when two Russian Su-25 close air support jets entered a "deconfliction area" east of the Euphrates river, a US military official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Two US F-22 fighters warned the Russian jets off, firing flares, the source added.

After the encounter, the Russian planes reportedly left the area. The incident also involved at least one Russian Su-35 fighter jet, CNN reported, citing an unidentified US military official.