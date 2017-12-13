Bouvet Island is an uninhabited subantarctic island and dependency of Norway located in the South Atlantic Ocean.Based on the present earthquake parameters (Magnitude, Depth, Population, etc) and our experience with earthquake damage impact, earthquake-Report.com does not expect any serious damage from this earthquake because no populated islands for hundreds of kilometersMagnitude : 6.5Local Time (conversion only below land) : UnknownGMT/UTC Time : 2017-12-13 18:03:47Depth (Hypocenter) : 10 km