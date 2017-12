© Grand Rapids Police

Police officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, held an 11-year-old black girl at gunpoint and handcuffed her until they could determine she was neither armed nor an attempted homicide suspect they were looking for. The incident triggered widespread condemnation.Footage of the incident involving elementary school student Honestie Hodges was captured on a bodycam, and was presented by Grand Rapids Police Department during a press conference Tuesday.The ordeal took place last Wednesday, when Hodges was leaving through the back door of her home to go to the store, local news reported . The police had arrived to look for the girl's aunt, Carrie Manning, an attempted murder suspect, the department's statement said Manning, a 40-year-old white woman, had allegedly stabbed her sister before fleeing. Police said the officers had to detain the minor and two other women in the house until they could determine they were not the suspect and were unarmed. After searching the house, police did not locate Manning and released the women."The 11-year-old was handcuffed for a total of two minutes while she was brought back into the alley and patted down to make sure that she did not have anything dangerous on her," the agency's spokeswoman, Cathy Williams, is quoted by AP as saying. Hodges then spent around 10 minutes in the car, she added."It made me feel scared and it made me feel like I did something wrong," the girl told local news. "When my mom was walking past, I was putting my hands through the little bars, banging on the windows, screaming, 'Please don't let them take me,'" she added.Following a complaint on the girl's behalf, police launched an internal investigation into "inappropriate" treatment, police chief David Rahinsky told reporters Tuesday. "The juvenile is treated the same way you would have treated any adult. And when you're dealing with an 11-year-old, it's inappropriate," WOOD-TV quoted Rahinsky as saying."The screams of the 11-year-old, they go to your heart. You hear the mother yelling from the steps, 'That's my child!' That's our community's child. That's someone who lives in Grand Rapids.," Rahinsky said, pledging to look "at everything, from our hiring to our training to our supervision."Hodges' detention riled Grand Rapids residents, who demanded local authorities prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, as well as calling on them "to repair relationships between the community and the GRPD." The city mayor, Rosalynn Bliss, admitted there was "a lot of work to do."