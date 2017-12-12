Society's Child
Top trauma surgeon found dead with knife in chest; police are treating it as a suicide
Daily Mail
Sun, 10 Dec 2017 21:42 UTC
New York apartment while his 11-year-old daughter was at home.
The death of Dr. Dean Lorich, 54, is being treated as a suicide after his body was found in the bathroom of the Park Avenue apartment he shared with his family.
The father-of-three doctor's wife was playing tennis at the time.
The NYPD said that there were no signs of forced entry at the apartment, and have hinted he had been 'under some personal stress'.
The surgeon had a storied career, saving the lives of celebrities and members of both the NYPD and FDNY.
He treated Bono when was involved in a serious cycling accident in Central Park.
His daughter alerted the doorman of the apartment building after she found her father's lifeless body on Sunday. He then called 911.
It wasn't clear if Lorich may have ran afoul with the hospital where he worked, being under review or accused of serious allegations.
It was not clear if the man was under medication or had been suffering from depression.
According to the New York Daily News one of Lorich's colleagues spoke to the doorman of his building and fell to her knees in prayer after hearing of the terrible news.
'This is horrible, this is horrible. I don't believe this,' the woman said before kneeling and crossing herself.
Lorich, who was a dad of three girls, was the associate director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery, as well as the Chief of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
He was in the operating room when U2 front man Bono was badly injured in a cycling accident in Central Park in 2014.
The rock star lost control of his bike when he swerved to avoid another cyclist and landed on his face, fracturing his eye socket, shoulder and elbow.
Lorich performed several surgeries on the singer.
Lorich also volunteered to operate in Germany on soldiers injured in combat and led a relief effort in Haiti for 2010 earthquake victims, according to The Hospital for Special Surgery.
'He was a good doctor, and a good man. He saved and helped so many people. He gave me back my life, and my family and I are all devastated,' Matt Long, 51, who was run over by a bus said to the Daily News.
'He came to my wedding. He was part of my life...This guy did so much for me.'
'He sacrificed his whole life to help other people, and I happen to be one of them,' Long said.
