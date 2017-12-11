Puppet Masters
Erdogan ups attacks on 'state occupation' by Israel
Sat, 09 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
Erdogan has been bitterly opposed to the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem and has called a summit of Islamic countries on December 13 in Istanbul. "Israel is a state of occupation," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul, referring to Israel's continued occupation of the West Bank and settlement building. "And now they are making use of terror and are bombing young people and children," he said.
Retaliatory Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip killed two militants from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas before dawn, bringing to four the number killed since Trump announced the move.
Erdogan, who regards himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause and an opponent of any perceived global injustice against Muslims, described Jerusalem as the "apple of our eye" and a "red line" for Muslims.
He said that the American decision was "null and void" for Ankara. "Trump seeks to move forwards by saying 'there we go, I did it, it's done!'. I'm sorry but... being strong does not give you such a right. The leaders of major countries have a mission to make peace. Not unleash conflicts."
Erdogan on Saturday continued to play a central role in diplomatic efforts in the crisis, telephoning French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the presidency said.
Last year, Turkey and Israel ended a rift triggered by Israel's storming in 2010 of a Gaza-bound ship that left 10 Turkish activists dead and led to a downgrading of diplomatic ties.
The two sides have since stepped up cooperation, particularly in energy, but Erdogan has repeatedly been bitterly critical of Israeli policy.
Last week he warned that Turkey's reaction "could go as far as" cutting relations with Israel, but he made no reference to this in his latest speech.
"The only things that interest me in the US are Tupac Shakur, Allen Ginsberg, and Jackson Pollock. I don't need a visa to access their work."
~ Putin advisor after he was placed on US sanctions list.
Yea, Afghanistan is strategically important for the BRI and Eurasian mega projects. The US will have no intention of leaving, but, the tide has...
No wonder the fake stream media down plays Russia's successful routing of rodents in Syria. By comparison, it really shows the farce that is US...
Ah, if only the real currency in this realm were spiritual rather than material... But wait, that's right... it is. My findings indicate that...
This reflects the rise of the developing world, which is no thanks to the Empire.
Definitely planes (anyone notice the white beacons & red lights from the left wings?).
Comment: The pronouncement of Jerusalem as Israel's capitol has raised decades of smoldering anger out of the ashes, its magnitude transforming global awareness. As the Muslim minions bring their opposition into focus and seek to unite forces to push back, Israel had envisioned and planned for this specific moment long in advance.