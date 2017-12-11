© FDNY / Twitter

One suspect is in custody following an explosion at Port Authority bus terminal in Midtown Manhattan.Periscope TV news shared a livestream showing the aftermath of the explosion in Manhattan.The blast reportedly took place at 42nd street and eighth avenue.Three subway lines are being evacuated as a result of the incident.The suspect, who is understood to be in his 20s, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the explosion, the NYPD has said. No-one else suffered any injuries. The man was reportedly also in possession of a second device, which did not detonate.The New York Fire Department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in Midtown Manhattan, according to Reuters.A video posted on Twitter by Pete Sayek shows numerous fire engines at the scene. Sayek said he nearly got trampled in a rush during the incident.Instagram user Joseph Zagami describes what he saw on his commute to work.The White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the explosion.