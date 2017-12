© ABC News

What's going on?

What are the details?

Should Weissmann step away?

Another lead FBI agent in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is being accused of political bias, the Wall Street Journal reported According to the Journal's report, FBI agent Andrew Weissmann, who is leading the probe's Paul Manafort and Rick Gates cases, both attended Hillary Clinton's election night party at the Javits Center in New York City and praised Sally Yates' efforts to thwart President Donald Trump.The New York Times even described Weissmann as Mueller's "pit bull" and "lieutenant." who was removed from Mueller's probe months ago for exchanging anti-Trump text messages with an FBI lawyer whom he was having an affair with -Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, called the "depths of this anti-Trump bias" on Mueller's team "absolutely shocking."Judicial Watch obtained an email this week that revealed exactly what Weissmann wrote to then-Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates on Jan. 30In the subject line of the email, he wrote: "I am so proud."At the time Weissmann wrote the email, he was running the FBI's fraud section, according to the Journal.including Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and the Democratic National Committee in 2006.According to Ari Fleischer, who was George W. Bush's press secretary, Weissmann should:Is that it?has raised suspicions of political bias this week after it was reported she used to represent former top Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, according to Fox News