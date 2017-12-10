Mueller
Another lead FBI agent in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is being accused of political bias, the Wall Street Journal reported.

What's going on?

According to the Journal's report, FBI agent Andrew Weissmann, who is leading the probe's Paul Manafort and Rick Gates cases, both attended Hillary Clinton's election night party at the Javits Center in New York City and praised Sally Yates' efforts to thwart President Donald Trump.

The revelations are significant because Weissmann is considered to be the most senior agent in the investigation second only to Mueller. The New York Times even described Weissmann as Mueller's "pit bull" and "lieutenant."

Weissmann's apparent political bias, along with the bias of FBI agent Peter Strzok - who was removed from Mueller's probe months ago for exchanging anti-Trump text messages with an FBI lawyer whom he was having an affair with - has many accusing the Trump-Russia probe of being politically motivated and biased.

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, called the "depths of this anti-Trump bias" on Mueller's team "absolutely shocking."

What are the details?

Judicial Watch obtained an email this week that revealed exactly what Weissmann wrote to then-Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates on Jan. 30 after she instructed the Department of Justice not to defend Trump's controversial travel ban.

"I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respect," Weissmann wrote. In the subject line of the email, he wrote: "I am so proud."

At the time Weissmann wrote the email, he was running the FBI's fraud section, according to the Journal. Weissmann has also given thousands of dollars to Democratic campaigns, including Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and the Democratic National Committee in 2006.

Should Weissmann step away?

According to Ari Fleischer, who was George W. Bush's press secretary, Weissmann should:



Is that it?

A third member of Mueller's team, agent Jeannie Rhee, has raised suspicions of political bias this week after it was reported she used to represent former top Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, according to Fox News.