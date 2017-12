© Michal Cizek/AFP



Czech President Milos Zeman, known for his controversial statements, has called EU countries "cowards" over their response to Donald Trump's recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital."The European Union, cowards, are doing all they can so a pro-Palestinian terrorist movement can have supremacy over a pro-Israeli movement," Zeman said on Saturday, as cited by local media. He was speaking at the conference of the Movement of Freedom and Democracy (SPD), a eurosceptic and anti-immigration party.The eurosceptic Zeman is the only world leader so far, apart from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to have officially welcomed Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. On ThursdayZeman, who has repeatedly voiced his pro-Israel stance, recalled that back in 2013 he said he "would appreciate the transfer of the Czech Embassy to Jerusalem, and had it happened, we would have been the first to do so. Now we may sooner or later follow the US. In any case, it is still better than nothing," the Czech president said.Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem triggered a backlash from the European Union.she added.The reaction of other European leaders to Trump's declaration was negative as well, with France and Germany pointing out that it disregarded all international agreements. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed regret at Trump's "unilateral" decision, underlining that France "does not approve" of it.Angela Merkel's spokesman said the German Chancellor "doesn't support" the US decision and believes that "the status of Jerusalem needs to be negotiated" as part of talks on a two-state solution. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned the new US stance would provoke a "new escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians."Muslim nations were more emotional about Jerusalem issue, with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas saying thatMassive protests were held across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.Zeman, an established anti-immigration advocate, has repeatedly hit the headlines with his controversial statements, stirring up both the political world and social media. He once said the integration of the Muslim community into Europe is "practically impossible", slamming EU migrant policies. On another occasion he suggested Greece could pay off its international debt by hosting deportation centers for asylum seekers.The president of the Czech Republic is sometimes compared to his counterparts in Hungary or Austria and regarded as a mere figurehead, however