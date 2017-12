© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Earlier French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Russia had arrogated the defeat of Islamic State in SyriaRussian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday jogged the memory of the Western partner about their "successes" in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan in comment to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drina's statement that Russia has "arrogated" the defeat of Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) in Syria.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier that Russia had arrogated the defeat of Islamic State in Syria. In an interview with BFMTV , he said it had been the international coalition to force Islamic State terrorists from their positions while the Russian military had helped President Bashar Assad's troops to finally liberate Deir ez-Zor "with certain delay.".