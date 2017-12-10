Society's Child
Russia denies radioactive cloud across Europe was a Ural nuclear plant leak as experts claim a 'cover-up'
Phoebe Weston
Daily Mail
Fri, 08 Dec 2017 05:51 UTC
A commission involving Russian nuclear experts now alleges it could have come from a satellite that came down from orbit and disintegrated in the atmosphere. Greenpeace has slammed their denial as a 'cover-up' and has previously asked Russia's General Prosecutor to begin an official investigation.
Andrei Ivanov of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said an inspection of the Mayak plant in Russia's Ural mountains found no trace of Ruthenium-106.
Russian state weather service Roshydromet said a the end of last month it had found 'extremely high pollution' of ruthenium 106 at nearly 1,000 times normal levels near the Mayak plant.
Mayak is owned by Russian state nuclear company Rosatom who have always denied that its plant was the source of increased level of ruthenium 106. Rosatom also said there were no accidents at any of its facilities which could increase the level of ruthenium 106 in the atmosphere.
"The fact that it has already been admitted that Ruthenium-106 was present in the atmosphere around Mayak makes that an absolutely natural assumption," said Rashid Alimov, head of the Energy Unit at Greenpeace Russia at the end of last month. He asked Rosatom researchers to open "an in-depth inquiry and publish the results about the incidents at Mayak".
At the end of last month, Russian mushrooms on sale in a Parisian supermarket were even found to have traces of radioactive cesium, according to the head of French nuclear regulator, ASN.
France's nuclear safety agency said increased levels of Ruthenium-106 were recorded over most of Europe but posed no health or environmental risks. However, he said that controls on food imports had been strengthened.
Mr Chevet told senate: 'The latest information I have is that it seems that traces of cesium have been found on mushrooms that would have come from Russia.' In recent weeks, France has imported chanterelle mushrooms from Russia which are on sale in supermarkets in Paris.
Mr Chevet said the cesium traces did not appear to be in line with the calculations by French nuclear safety institute IRSN, which on November 9 said it had detected unusual amounts of only ruthenium 106 in the atmosphere. He said: "There is a contradiction between what has been measured and what has been calculated by the IRSN. Work is continuing."
Scientists have said the presence of ruthenium without other radioactive elements would indicate there had probably been a spill of ruthenium rather than a bigger nuclear accident.
This is not the first time that radioactive material has been detected in the air across Europe this year. Air quality stations across the continent detected traces of radioactive Iodine-131 in January. Iodine-131 can cause harm because it has a very short half life of just eight days, making it very radioactive.
The pattern of movement of the particles suggested they may also have originated in Eastern Europe.
Ruth 2017-12-09T23:49:40Z
Interesting. Where did it come from then, if it wasn't from Mayak? And if it wasn't from Mayak, and some other (non Russian) source, could it be termed industrial espionage? For any interested party in stopping the sale of Russian goods, they should be all over this story and actively 'promoting' it.
Wouldn't the usual winds blow it in the opposite direction? What is this radiation transporting on?
