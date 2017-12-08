It means the United Kingdom will continue to implement EU rules in certain areas

DUP leader Arlene Foster has green-lighted the new text avoiding a hard border in Ireland and the Irish Sea - breakthrough for the deadlocked Brexit negotiationsSpeaking at a press conference in Brussels early on Friday morning,. She added that this would preserve the "constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom".Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar hailed the agreement as "politically bulletproof" afterFor months Ireland had vetoed Britain's request to move talks on from the divorce settlement to trade; earlier this week it looked like an agreement had been reached in which Northern Ireland would remain "aligned" to EU law on certain issues - something Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ruled out, ordering Dublin and London back to the drawing board.Now, after "six substantive changes" were agreed with her party so that there would be "no red line down the Irish Sea"; whilst her party wants to avoid a hard border between the north and south of Ireland, it was keener still to avoid anything that would require custom checks on goods moving from Ulster to Great Britain.Reaction to the news was mixed, with many Brexiteers angry that Britain would continue to follow certain EU edicts, whilst others rejoiced that talks could move onto phase 2.British Prime Minister Theresa May hailed the agreement as "significant progress" on what was agreed Monday.EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said the "result is of course a compromise".The former leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel: "The plain fact is," he wrote, "that the UK remains a member of the EU in all but name., as anyone who cares to be honest with themselves will acknowledge."The German financial newspaper wrote in an editorial, "It is indeed now more likely that a disorderly Brexit without divorce settlement can be avoided. The threat of the traffic of goods and people between the British [sic] Isles and the continent collapsing overnight on 29 March 2019 appears to have been banished."The Irish Independent hailed the Taoiseach as having "put the ball in the English net" whilst Fintan O'Toole wrote in the Irish Times that the agreement, "has radically altered the trajectory of Brexit itself, pushing that crazy careering vehicle away from its path towards the cliff edge."