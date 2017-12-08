The Official Story

Disappearing material witnesses and evidence

Wikipedia disinformation

A CIA/Mob collaboration

37 years ago today, John Lennon was gunned down in NYC. The official verdict was that the assassin, Mark David Chapman, acted alone. Here are the details and a short vide. See if you can lead yourself to that same conclusion (hint, it's kind of difficult).Let's see...The media sure made the wife disappear and Chapman's psychiatrist too.Did you even know Chapman was married?Did you even know Chapman had been under a psychiatrist's care for years leading up to the shooting? Whoever he was (and whatever methods he was using), the public never got his name. Funny how that works - over and over again.Lennon's autopsy has never been released though an "autopsy report" staterd he died of shock and loss of blood.A big show was made of the fact that Chapman traveled to Georgia to buy hollow point bullets because he could not buy ammunition in NYC (he never heard of Pennsylvania just an hour and a half away by Greyhound bus?)The Wikipedia article about Chapman claims he worked with refugees through the "YMCA" at Ft. Chafee in Arkansas and that he did "similar" work in Lebanon. This is BS cubed. He worked for the CIA front World Vision.Give me a break. The official story about this guy as reinforced by the slime balls at Wikipedia is pure fantasy.He probably even pointed a gun. (Note: Chapman spent a lot of time working at a hospital "alone in the printing department", the same hospital that treated him after he attempted suicide.)The New York Mob was very familiar with the "use a lunatic as a patsy" routine. They had in fact used the method just a few years earlier in the murder of Joe Colombo when a street hustler was given a gun and pushed into the crowd just as Colombo was shot. The street person, Jerome Johnson who was hired that day by sources unknown to photograph Colombo, was shot dead on the spot. No investigation. No bullet check.Misdirection. It's a old magician's trick made easier with the chaos of gunfire and bloodshed.