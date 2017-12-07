Spanish terror attacks: Thursday August 17 2017
A terrorist ploughed a van into crowds, killing 13 people and injuring more than a hundred, in Barcelona's Las Ramblas in the afternoon.
Hours later, police shot dead five attackers wearing fake suicide vests after a second attack in Cambrils, a coastal town south of Barcelona.
Finsbury Park terror attack: Just after midnight on June 19 2017
One man was left dead, while eight injured victims were taken to hospital and two others were treated at the scene.
The suspect Darren Osborne has been charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder.
London Bridge terror attack: June 3 2017
The London terror attack killed eight people and injured many others on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market on Saturday June 3.
Three knifemen were shot dead by police after mowing down pedestrians the bridge and going on a killing spree at pubs and resturants at 10pm.
Manchester terror attack: May 22 2017
The Manchester terror attack killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday May 22.
A lone suicide bomber detonated explosives among teenage fans leaving the concert at 10.33pm.
Paris shooting: April 20 2017
A policeman was killed on the Champs Elysees in Paris in what is being treated as a terror-related attack.
ISIS have claimed responsibility for the killing, which comes just days before the French presidential election.
The gunman has been named in the media as Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old man who allegedly served 15 years in prison for three attempted murders.
The attacker was shot dead at the scene.
Stockholm attack: April 7 2017
Rakhmat Akilov, a failed asylum seeker from Uzbekistan, has confessed to the crime, his lawyer said.
The 39-year-old has allegedly admitted being a member of ISIS and told police investigators that he had "achieved what he set out to do".
Westminster attack: March 22 2017
The knifeman crashed his car into the railings outside Parliament, got out and ran into New Palace Yard where he stabbed a brave police officer to death.
Masood was shot dead by armed police.
Louvre knife attack: February 3 2017
The attacker reportedly cried 'Allahu Akbar' and drew a machete on the soldiers after being told he could not enter the Louvre Carrousel shopping centre with two backpacks.
Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the attack was "clearly of terrorist nature" but said that no explosives were found in the bags.
Berlin Christmas market attack: December 19 2016
Attacker Anis Amri drove a lorry into a packed Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring more than 60, in Berlin.
Normandy church attack: Tuesday July 26 2016
Armed men slit the throat of a priest and took several others hostage after storming a church during mass in Normandy on Tuesday July 26.
Two armed men stormed a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, a suburb of Rouen in northern France.
The attackers slit the throat of elderly priest Father Jacques Hamel and took four other people hostage. One of hostages is fighting for his life.
Police have now shot dead the attackers. Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed that the men were soldiers of their sick cause.
Attacks in Germany: July 2016
doctor died after being shot in a Berlin hospital on Tuesday July 26 during the fifth horror attack in Germany in just over a week.
The string of violent attacks started when an axeman hacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg on Monday July 18.
A young Iranian-German guman went on a deadly rampage in Munich on Friday July 22 after being inspired by far-right killer Anders Breivik.
In two separate attacks on Sunday July 24, a man blew himself up in Ansbach and a man killed a pregnant woman duirng a machete attack in Reutlingen.
Nice terror attack: July 14 2016
A terrorist in a lorry mowed down revellers who had just finished watching a firework display to mark Bastille Day in France.
The horrific rampage killed 84 people and injured hundreds of others on the promenade in the seaside town of Nice.
The attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a 41-year-old Tunisian-born French citizen, was shot dead by security forces.
Brussels bombings: March 22 2016
The Brussels bombings killed 32 people and wounded more than 300 other victims in a day of terror.
There were two suicide bombings at Brussels Airport and another bombing at a Metro station in the Belgium capital.
Paris attacks: November 13 2015
A suicide bombing at the Stade de France stadium were followed by more explosions and shootings at popular bars and restaurants in Paris.
Three gunmen also opened fire at Bataclan concert hall and killed spectators who were watching the Eagles of Death Metal perform.
Charlie Hebdo attack: January 7 2015
Two masked gunmen carried out a bloody terror attack on the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris.
Brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi killed 12 people during the lunchtime massacre at the Charlie Hebdo offices in the French capital.
A policewoman was killed a day later. On January 9, another terrorist killed four hostages at a Jewish supermarket.