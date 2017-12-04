© JoNova

Not only can we

not

predict when volcanoes will erupt, we don't even know how many there are

Is the Bali volcano making us warmer or cooler?

Many of the undersea volcanoes are regularly oozing molten lava, as well as CO2, methane, and other gases. In addition there are untold thousands - perhaps millions - of undersea "vents" that are regularly discharging gases, oil, and tar. Last year researchers found hundreds of new vents along the west coast of the United States. "Scientists have found 500 seabed vents bubbling methane into the Pacific Ocean off the United States, roughly doubling the number of known U.S. seeps of the powerful greenhouse gas," an October 19, 2016 Reuters story reported.



"Methane naturally escapes from the sea floor in many places around the world and can stoke global warming if it reaches the atmosphere," the Reuters article continued. "Worldwide, scientists are trying to see if rising ocean temperatures cause more leaks. 'It appears that the entire coast off Washington, Oregon and California is a giant methane seep,' Robert Ballard, who is famed for finding the wreck of the Titanic and has now discovered the 500 new seeps, said in a statement. 'The discoveries double to about 1,000 the number of such vents now known to exist along the continental margins of the USA,' the statement said."

Supervolcanoes might happen more often than we thought:

Jonathan Rougier, Professor of Statistical Science, said the best guess value is "17 thousand years."



According to geological records, the two most recent super-eruptions were between 20 and 30 thousand years ago.

On that basis, Professor Rougier says there is little need to plan now for a super-eruption, especially with many other pressing issues to address, which will affect the current and the next generation of humans.